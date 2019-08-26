Water quality in Meadow Creek returns to normal

City and state officials say water quality levels have returned to normal near an area park following a fish kill last week.

Staff from Charlottesville, the Rivanna Conservation Alliance and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have finished assessing the water on Meadow Creek near Meadowcreek Gardens Park.

Additional testing of the quality of the water was conducted after officials identified the source of contamination that caused a fish kill on Thursday.

As of Monday, water quality levels have returned to normal and the water safety precaution has been lifted.

It was determined the problem came from a contaminated construction pit near Massie Road at the site of the former University Hall.

Water mixed with concrete dust was pumped from the pit on Tuesday and entered the stormwater system that discharges in the creek.

Testing last week showed very high pH and conductivity levels in the area near John Paul Jones Arena and normal levels in the park.

However, recent rainfall in the area has helped to flush out the contamination.