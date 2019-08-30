James River Runners doing better than summer 2018

The owner of James River Runners, in Scottsville, says nicer weather this summer has allowed for business to be better than last year.

Chris Wilkes, owner and manager, says during 2018, the water levels were too high at times throughout the summer causing them to halt business.

He says high water levels are common in the spring but not so much during peak season.

"Last year was nothing but rain and high water most of the season, so we were really happy to see decent weather and decent water levels all season," he said.

During its best times, the company was putting more than 1,000 people on the water every week.

Wilkes says they're definitely past peak season but still expect business to be pretty busy this upcoming weekend.

Early Friday afternoon, there were already people showing up that were planning on spending the weekend at the campsite.

This includes Kevin Coss and his group of 16 that are staying the weekend to camp and tube the James River.

"We've got plans to grill out. We have crabs, burgers, hot dogs and we just want to have a good time," said Coss.

Wilkes, of James River Runners, says he never has a set date in mind for when to stop operations. It's always up to Mother Nature.

"We have to have a combined air and water temperature of at least 150 degrees for tubing, a little bit colder than that for putting boats out, so we'll run as long as mom-nature lets us," he said. "Once things get a little bit too cold to put people out, that's when we'll start closing down."

Wilkes always recommends calling or checking the company's website before heading out to make sure water conditions are okay for use.