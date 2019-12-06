Waterboys launches new initiative to bring water to U.S. communities

An organization already known for helping African communities with wells for drinking water is adding a new initiative to help communities in the United States that lack water access.

The Chris Long Foundation is expanding the mission of the Waterboys initiative with a new domestic water program called Hometown H2o.

According to a release, this new initiative will focus on providing clean water to low-income American communities, households, and schools that lack access to safe water.

It is being launched in partnership with two nonprofits, Rural Community Assistance Partnership and Water Well Trust, and with the support of corporate partners Xylem and Goulds Water Technologies.

"It's always been a passion of mine to connect our work abroad with our work domestically," said Waterboys founder Chris Long. "We are committed to making a huge difference domestically and will focus on the water issues that affect primarily rural, impoverished communities. We look forward to including 'Hometown H2o' in our efforts to provide one million people worldwide with the gift of clean water."

The release says this new initiative will work to raise awareness and encourage donations to support well projects in the U.S.

Along with Xylem, Waterboys will work to raise awareness about domestic water issues that affect 1.5 million Americans who do not access to clean, safe drinking water at home.

The two nonprofits will work with the Chris Long Foundation to complete the construction and installment of the projects.

Hometown H2o will fund and drill wells for low-income households that do not have access to water at home or that is not within a reasonable distance from the home.

The release says that another barrier to water access in rural and tribal communities is the lack of safe and drinkable water in schools and other community locations, including parks and libraries.

Along with RCAP's Agua4All program, Hometown H2o will work to make sure students and teachers in rural communities can access safe drinking water by installing water bottle filling stations and filtration stations.

This aims to help communities that have contaminated water sources, which causes many to replace water with sugary drinks, and that can leave people at risk of various health effects, including obesity and diabetes.

The partnership with Xylem, a global water technology company, will support the Hometown H2o projects financially and with equipment and expertise in water drilling.