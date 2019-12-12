Waze adds 'unplowed road' feature from VDOT suggestion

A traffic app has launched a new feature that aims to help drivers stay safe during winter weather.

Waze users can now file real-time reports when a road has not been plowed and be informed when they are approaching a road that others have already identified as unplowed.

This feature came about from Waze's work with the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is a Waze for Cities Data partner.

According to a release, with the winter season coming up, VDOT suggested to Waze designers that they create an option to highlight snow on the road within the app.

This new feature will let Waze's more than 130 million monthly users be better prepared for hazardous weather conditions.

“One of the primary reasons we created the Waze for Cities Data program was to provide public agencies with data and insights to reduce traffic and improve the safety of their roadways,” said Dani Simons, the head of Public Sector Partnerships at Waze. “Our work with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the development of the 'Unplowed Road' feature perfectly exemplifies what can be accomplished when we collaborate with public sector partners to meet community needs.”

VDOT says it plans to monitor reports coming in from Wazers, the people who use the Waze app, as well as people who are shoveling their driveways and sidewalks to determine how it can incorporate the data into operations for the next winter.

“At VDOT, our people are constantly exploring innovations and new technologies with the ultimate goal of providing the best service to the residents of the Commonwealth and all those who travel our roads,” Said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary. “Many use crowdsourcing in their daily lives. We wanted to explore this method of information gathering to help improve safety and better assess the conditions of our roads during winter weather.”

The new feature is already available in the app, and it can be found under “Hazards → Weather → Unplowed Road.”