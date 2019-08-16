Weekend Unity Days events to impact some drivers

A couple of events will impact traffic this weekend in Charlottesville.

The city says two of its Unity Days events at Washington Park and Tonsler Park will affect where people can park and drive.

On Saturday, the Family Block Party will take place at Washington Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says there will be no parking allowed on part of 10th Street NW between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. due to this.

The street between Washington Park Pool and Preston Avenue will also be closed to traffic between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The pool will still be open, but visitors will need to access the parking area by taking Rose Hill Drive and Henry Avenue or Charlton Avenue.

There will be a JAUNT shuttle circulating between the block party and the public housing neighborhoods.

This event will include food, games, activities, and pool passes for children as well as live music and a DJ.

On Sunday, the Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tonsler Park.

The park will be open to the public but the parking area will be closed.

The city says a shuttle will run between the park and Buford Middle School throughout the event.

The concert will feature local artists and DJs including One Hunnit Proof and Ebony Groove.

There will also be food, giveaways, youth dance teams, and mental health awareness resources.

Another Saturday event that is not expected to impact drivers is a movie screening of "The Overcomer" at Stonefield Theatre at 3:30 p.m.

Following the movie, there will be a question and answer session with actress Aryn Wright-Thompson, whose family is from Charlottesville.

People interested in attending the movie need to register by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.

According to the city, the month of August is focused on education, honor, inspirations and remembrance.

For more information on the Unity Days programs and events, click on the link in the Related Links box.