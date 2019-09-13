Welcoming Week kicks off in Charlottesville

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Welcoming Greater Charlottesville is kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday.

There will be a series of events to welcome people from all walks of life.
This is the fourth year for the event, and there will be more than 30 creative activities in which people can participate.

"What we try to do is help people learn more about these other cultures and how people from other countries have made such contributions to our community and to the whole country," said Russ Linden, a management consultant with Welcoming Greater Charlottesville.

The event aims to bring residents, immigrants and refugees together.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus