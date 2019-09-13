Welcoming Week kicks off in Charlottesville

Welcoming Greater Charlottesville is kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday.

There will be a series of events to welcome people from all walks of life.

This is the fourth year for the event, and there will be more than 30 creative activities in which people can participate.

"What we try to do is help people learn more about these other cultures and how people from other countries have made such contributions to our community and to the whole country," said Russ Linden, a management consultant with Welcoming Greater Charlottesville.

The event aims to bring residents, immigrants and refugees together.