‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant jokingly trashes his family

A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” gave a little too much information - of sorts - when introducing himself.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak asked contestant Blair Davis, second to right, to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek. (Source: Twitter/@WheelofFortune/Merv Griffin Entertainment/CNN)

Host Pat Sajak asked Blair Davis of California to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Sajak: “Blair Davis, Cardiff, California, own a trucking business it says here.”

Davis: "A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah."

Sajak: "Good for you and talk about your family."

Davis: "I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."

Sajak: "Yay! No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you're being facetious."

Davis: "Absolutely, I love them like nobody's business."

The sarcastic intro made an impression on social media.

One person tweeted, "Now this is an all-time 'Wheel of Fortune' intro..."

Another said, "Super bummed Blair didn't win #wheeloffortune tonight because he had the best intro of all time."

Copyright 2019 CNN. Merv Griffin Entertainment contributed to the report. All rights reserved.