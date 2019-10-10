Whiteoak Canyon parking area in Madison County to reopen

A parking area for a popular hiking trail in the Shenandoah National Park will reopen Friday morning.

The park says the Whiteoak Canyon parking area on Chad Berry Lane in Madison County will reopen to the public at 8:30 a.m.

Boundary access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails will also reopen.

However, the new bridge that was put in will remain closed to vehicles until it has passed a safety inspection, though people can use it.

Minor construction is still ongoing at the visitor contact station, which means the emergency phone remains unavailable at this time.

The bridge across Cedar Run had been badly damaged during heavy rainfall and flooding in 2018, and the parking area closed early last month for repair work.

The new bridge was built as a collaborative effort between the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and the owner of the land, Jimmy Graves of Graves Mountain Lodge.

The bridge also allows fish to pass underneath, which will improve the stream habitat.