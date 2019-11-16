Wildrock and the James River Association plant trees

The James River Association and Wildrock planted over 100 trees on Saturday as a part of Tree Fest.

This is part of their project to plant 200 trees over the coming weeks.

The project is a part of the James River Association's Buffer Program, which aims to restore or create forest buffers that improve the quality of local waterways.

The trees will filter out pollution runoff and provide habitat and food for land animals and fish.

The project also addressed the need for more hardwood trees in Virginia.

"There is a loss of hardwoods in Virginia and also its restoring habitat, but its also working to restore improving water quality," said Anne Marie Roberts, the Middle James Restoration Manager for the James River Association.

Wildrock and the James River Association will plant the remaining trees within the next few weeks.