WillowTree combining with Dynamit

A local technology company is combining with one in Ohio to create a company with more than 500 employees.

WillowTree, LLC and Dynamit Technologies, LLC announced on Thursday they are combining “forces to create the largest independent agency of its type” in the United States.

According to a release, both companies are focused on designing and delivering mobile, web and voice applications and on delivering world-class digital design and product development services to clients in various industries around the world.

The release adds the primary development centers of both companies, located in Charlottesville, Durham, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio, are all ranked among the most highly educated and desirable places to live in the country.

“The first key to delivering high quality and high-velocity software is building incredible teams,” said Tobias Dengel, the CEO of WillowTree. “Dynamit offered a unique opportunity to partner with a company that shares our passion for hiring the best and creating a unique growth environment. Our goal is to be the best place to work in Virginia, North Carolina, Brooklyn and now Ohio.”

“Combining our digital, UX and tech expertise with WillowTree's mobile, voice and growth marketing leadership significantly increases the depth and breadth of the value we bring to our family of clients,” said Matt Dopkiss, the CEO of Dynamit. “Together, this united team will lead the industry, serving our clients across all areas of digital transformation including product strategy, research, design, development and growth marketing.”

The combined company will maintain the WillowTree brand, and the release says it will have industry-leading experience in financial services, media, utilities, hospitality/restaurants, and employee-facing mobile and web applications.