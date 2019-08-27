Winner of annual Vanguard Award announced

A local barber has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 John F. Bell, Sr. Vanguard Award.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that William Jones III will receive the award at the Minority Business Luncheon next month.

The person who nominated Jones highlights his mentorship of black, white and Hispanic barbers so they can be as successful in the craft as he has been.

He is the co-owner of His Image Barber Shop and Natural Hair Studio with Yolanda Coles Jones.

The Vanguard Award is named in honor of Bell, who was a respected business leader who established successful businesses during a time when society was not welcoming to people of his cultural background.

Previous winners of this award include Hollie Lee, Eugene and Lorraine Williams, Forward Adelante Business Alliance, and Kaye Monroe.

Nominees must display high business and personal integrity, make significant contributions in the area of business diversity, be civically engaged, and develop other business leaders.

At the luncheon, Thomas Penny, the president of Donohoe Hospitality Services, will give the keynote address.