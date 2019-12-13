Wintergreen Resort opens for winter season on Saturday

Wintergreen Resort is opening for the winter season on Saturday. The resort has spent more than a million dollars to make improvements and additions to the resort.

The cold weather this week allowed the resort to start producing snow on Wednesday.

The resort also installed a new ticketing system that will allow guests to buy lift tickets online and reload their tickets or season passes using cell phones.

The resort also added ten additional snow guns with a greater range.

For opening weekend the chairlifts will operate between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.