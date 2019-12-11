Wintergreen making snow in hope of weekend opening

The people at Wintergreen Resort are loving the recent drop in temperatures.

On Wednesday, members of the resort's staff were working to make lots of snow and they will continue to do so as long as the conditions remain favorable.

A few years ago, the resort upgraded its equipment so it could make snow on the whole mountain at once.

Wintergreen hopes to open its slopes this weekend.

Meanwhile, some areas saw rain on Wednesday morning, but up on Afton Mountain, there were snowflakes falling.

There was minor accumulation on grassy surfaces, rooftops and on top of cars.

The Virginia Department of Transportation spread salt and sand on the roads as a precaution, but officials say there were no impacts to drivers.