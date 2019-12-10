Wintry weather possible across Central Virginia region

There is a chance for wintry weather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in the higher elevations and in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists to pay close attention to their local weather forecast and to plan their travel accordingly.

As of Tuesday evening, rain is forecast to change over to snow in the early morning hours, with several inches of snow possible in the higher elevations and other areas seeing the possibility of accumulation on grassy areas.

VDOT says pavement temperatures will likely remain above freezing for the most part, but slushy or slick patches are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses as well as the roadways through the mountains.

The state agency says crews will be reporting for duty in the Culpeper district, which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County, by late Tuesday evening in order to make sure their vehicles are ready when the storm starts.

Once wintry precipitation begins to fall, VDOT crews will start spreading salt to melt ice on the roadways, while plows will be used once about two inches of snow accumulates.

Drivers who will be on the roads early Wednesday morning are urged to check on the current road conditions before they head out.

VDOT also asks drivers to give crews time to treat the roads, allow plenty of time to reach destinations, keep safe distances of at least five seconds between vehicles, and brake lightly to prevent slipping.

