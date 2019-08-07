Wisconsin house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped, parents killed is torn down

The city of Barron will forever be tied to Jake Patterson and Jayme Closs. Now, a physical reminder of that history has been removed.

Former Closs home in Barron (Source: WEAU)

The Closs home was torn down by the bank, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Neighbors say that having the house in the neighborhood was a suffocating, constant reminder of the tragedy that happened there.

At Patterson's sentencing, Jayme mentioned her former home in a statement to the court, saying in part, "I don't even want to see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night".

As Barron recovers from the damage of recent storms, one resident said something positive can come from the hardship.

Right now, more than ever, not just because of the Closs family, there’s enough devastation in this neighborhood that this is another reason for us to pull together, stay strong, and look out for one another,” said Joan Smrekar, Closs’ neighbor.

