Woman accused of trying to kill her children

Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged with attempted murder after trying to kill her children.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 31-year-old Tracy Ann Wiggins was arrested Saturday.

The office said Wiggins suffered a "mental health crisis." Deputies said they received information about a distraught woman before finding two children alone at a residence.

Authorities didn't state how Wiggins allegedly tried to harm her children. The office said deputies "learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence."

The kids are 9 years old and 4 years old. Authorities didn't say if they were hurt.

Wiggins was later found in her car and sent to jail. The court clerk's office didn't answer calls seeking whether Wiggins has a lawyer.