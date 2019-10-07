Woman admits to fatally stabbing roommate

This photo provided by Radford City Police Department shows Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting. Cutting, a Virginia college student is accused of stabbing a fellow student to death. She was arrested and charged Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 with second-degree murder. She's set to appear in court Friday. (Radford City Police Department via AP)
RADFORD, Va. (AP) -- A former Virginia college student has admitted to fatally stabbing her roommate.

News outlets report 21-year-old Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Cannon.

Judge Joey Showalter sentenced Cutting to 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Cutting also has to enroll in mental health counseling.

Both women were students at Radford University at the time of the January slaying.

Arrest warrants say Radford police found Cutting covered in blood in the pair's off-campus apartment. Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak says Cutting told police she was on an array of drugs the night she killed Cannon including, cocaine, mushrooms, Xanax and Adderall.

Police said the two had a friendship that predated them living together. Rehak says authorities never established a motive.

 
