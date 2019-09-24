Wisconsin woman allegedly hid mother’s body to collect income

A woman has been charged with hiding the corpse of her mother in order to continue collecting money from her social security checks and dividends, WBAY reported.

Paula Ann Bergold, 59, was charged on Monday with hiding a corpse, failure to report death and obstructing an officer.

Paula Bergold told investigators that she had been living off of the income of her mother “and that played into her decision to not report her mother’s death,” the complaint said.

Marinette County deputies performed a welfare check on Ruby Bergold, 89, after a neighbor told officials that the woman’s grown daughter was “being evasive to where Ruby might be.”

Officers found a note taped to a door of the Bergold home that said "Ruby has gone out of town to visit some friends of ours. Paula."

“While standing outside the residence, Sgt. Miller occasionally got an odor of decay,” reads the criminal complaint. The officer said he saw packets of mothballs at each of the entry doors. He also saw “a large amount of mothballs in the back of the vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the complaint said.

Paula Bergold at first insisted that her mother was out of town. She gave keys to the deputies and told them they could go inside the home and look, according to the complaint.

The daughter eventually admitted that her mother was dead and the body was in the home.

Officers found the body of Ruby Bergold in a small plastic tub in the basement.

Officers also discovered a chair covered in Borax, boxes of ammonia and bleach and several bags of unopened barn lime.

Paula Bergold said that she didn’t kill her mother but had found her dead in a chair upstairs, the one found covered in Borax. Paula said she wanted to call police but she “couldn’t bring herself to do it.”

"When her mother's body began to smell, Paula decided to get the container from the basement. She placed Ruby's body inside and dragged it down to the basement and placed it where it was found. Paula said she put Borax on the chair and her mother's body due to the bad smell," reads the criminal complaint.

Ruby Bergold’s body was taken from the home, and an autopsy will be conducted. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on the woman’s pacemaker.

Paula Bergold was arrested on Sept. 18.

The court set cash bond at $10,000. Bergold’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7.

