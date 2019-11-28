Woman charged with her husband's murder

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, who was found fatally shot at their home.

News outlets report police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 46-year-old Lisa Ann Gilbert. She's accused of killing 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr. He was found dead Sunday at the couple's Henrico County home.

Authorities didn't immediately release details on a possible motive, and it's unclear who called authorities to the home.

An investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if Lisa Gilbert has a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

 
