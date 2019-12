Colonel Martin Kumer, the superintendent for the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, said a citizen in their custody passed away on Saturday morning.

Kumer said 39-year-old Cecilia Camacho was admitted to the jail on Dec. 18th for a third offense DUI. Camacho passed away on Saturday morning at 7:18 p.m.

Kumer said the jail believes she passed away from natural causes. The Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of her death.