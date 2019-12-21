Woman dies following horse-buggy crash in Buckingham County

Virginia State Police said 31-year-old Sylvia Yoder died from her injuries at the UVA Medical Center following a crash between a two-horse buggy and pickup truck on Route 60 in Buckingham County on Friday afternoon.

According to police, they said the buggy was traveling east on Route 60 went it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, George M. Lee, was not injured in the crash.

A family of six was riding in the buggy at the time of the crash. 36-year-old John Yoder, who was sitting outside of the buggy, was thrown from the buggy when it was struck. Four children, including two boys and two girls, were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Lee is charged with reckless driving. Authorities believe alcohol didn't play a role in the crash.

One of the two horses was euthanized on the scene. The other horse was transported to the vet for treatment.