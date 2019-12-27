Woman finds hidden camera inside tanning booth at Sun Tan City

A woman said she found a hidden spy camera inside a tanning salon booth while she was getting undressed at Sun Tan City in the Rio Hill Shopping Center on Thursday night.

Julie Goff, who has been visiting the same salon for more than a decade, said she was getting ready for her spray tan when she noticed something out of place in her room.

"I'm undressing and getting ready and when I was hanging my things up, there was a little black cube propped up facing up," she said. "I picked it up thinking it was part of the actual spray booth itself and looked it over and kind of looked it over and didn't know what it was, so I actually set it up on the shelf facing the wall and continued to get my spray tan."

It wasn't until Goff finished her spray tan that she used her phone to research what the cube was and found disturbing results.

"I looked at it some more and there was the manufacturing name on the side," she said. "I googled it and realized it was a spy camera."

Goff said she immediately reported the camera to employees, who called the police to file a report. Goff also said the employees cooperated with her.

"The staff wasn't accustomed to how to handle the situation, but they were very apologetic, very friendly," she said. "They stayed with me through the process of the investigation with the police officer."

Goff said the experience shocked her and made her feel uncomfortable.

"I felt kind of extremely uncomfortable and like I said I was in shock," she said. "You read about these things and see these things on TV, but you never really think it's going to happen to you."

Wade Dempsey, the district manager for Sun Tan City, sent a statement saying, "the privacy of our customers is of paramount importance to Sun Tan City, so we will continue to work closely with the police to get to the bottom of this."

Dempsey also mentioned the police are investigating the situation and they don't believe the camera was a live feed.

Goff hopes her experience can teach the community an important lesson on how to keep an eye out for hidden cameras.

"Be aware of your surroundings," Goff said. "Look at little air vents. Look at the floors. Look at the ceilings just to make sure you're taking precaution so you're not exposing yourself to a situation like this too."