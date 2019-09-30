Woman in serious condition following pit bull attack

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Police in Virginia say a woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being attacked by her pet pit bull.

News outlets reports that Hampton Police say a 31-year-old woman was in her yard with several dogs on Sunday evening when her own dog, a 92-pound pit bull, attacked her.

Officers say the woman suffered life-threatening bites and other injuries. She was still in serious condition Sunday night.

Police say a 68-year-old relative tried to provide first aid to the woman and also was attacked by the dog. Her injuries weren't life-threatening.

The dog was removed from the home and is in Hampton Animal Control custody. Police say animal control is investigating.

 
