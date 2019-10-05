Woman sentenced for death of boy who wouldn't eat hot dog

Authorities say an Idaho boy has been charged with a felony in the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old girl (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 1:31 AM, Oct 05, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old son after he refused to eat a hot dog.

Elizabeth Woolheater of Wichita was sentenced Friday for the May 2018 death of Anthony Bunn.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 24-year-old Woolheater pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. She was sentenced to 19 years and five months.

The boy died two days after he was beaten unconscious.

Woolheater said she hit the boy for not eating the hot dog and then heard her boyfriend, Lucas Diel, hitting him more.

Diel, who denied hitting the boy, is serving a 49-year sentence for second-degree murder.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus