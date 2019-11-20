Woman sentenced in connection with young daughter's death

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia woman has been sentenced to six months in jail in connection with the death of her 13-month-old daughter in 2017.

The Roanoke Times reports 30-year-old Tabitha Danielle Amos was ordered by a Franklin County judge to serve six months for drug possession and for child cruelty in the death of her daughter, Gabriella Moore.

Authorities say Amos found Gabriella lying unresponsive in a toilet at the home of a friend they were visiting in September 2017, and a medical examiner says the child drowned. Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said a drug screen later showed Amos tested positive for “a phenomenally high level of methamphetamine.”

Although Amos didn’t testify, she read a written statement, apologizing to Moore and to both of their families.

 
