Women train in the sky for Guinness World Record attempt

A group of women were skydiving in Orange County this weekend to train for a Guinness World Record attempt next year.

The women were part of a training class for Project 19, which is a mission to to break a world record with a 100-way all female vertical jump.

During the jump, 100 women will be tasked to jump from several airplanes and simultaneously link arms and legs while they're in the air.

The Women's Skydiving Network created Project 19 this year in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the U.S.

Swati Varshney was part of the training class at Skydive Orange and has been skydiving for a decade.

"When I'm skydiving, its kind of the only time I'm really truly in the moment focused on one thing and the entire rest of the world seems to melt away," said Varshney. "With Project 19, I have a new goal and that goal is to be able to participate in the women's world record next year."

The training for the jump will take a year, but Varshney said she's excited to enhance her skydiving skills.

"Having the different phases of where you start off with some of the basic skills and you putting them together and moving towards bigger formations and learning all the skills that need to go into a world record makes it a lot more accessible for skydivers who are working on their progression," Varshney said.

This progress is also an important mission Varshney said she wouldn't be able to accomplish without a strong group of women by her side.

"A lot of women skydivers who are on my skill level, we struggle with the same thing," she said. "To be able to have mentors that have been there and understand what we're going through and how to work on those issues has been tremendously helpful."

With her record-breaking goal in mind, Varshney hopes to be a part of the attempt to break the world record while encouraging women to take on the sky.

"Women are a part of skydiving and we're going to continue being a part of skydiving and we're going to continue to grow in the sport of skydiving," said Varshney. "We're here to stay, we're here to grow in numbers, and we're going to continue making an impact on the sport of skydiving."

The record-breaking attempt will start on July 3, 2020 at Skydive Chicago.