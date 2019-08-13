Work begins on wildflower meadow on Rio Road

Work is underway on a project to create a wildflower meadow along part of Rio Road in Albemarle County.

The county says site preparation for the meadow between Rio Road and Dunlora Drive will begin this week, with seeding likely to occur this fall.

Once completed, the meadow will include native grasses and perennials as well as grass paths throughout.

The county says site preparation includes herbicide application, which will be conducted according to the City of Charlottesville's Integrated Pest Management Policy and the Albemarle County Public Schools' Safer Chemical Management Procedure.

Signs will be posted in the area three days prior to each application, and remain in place for 24 hours afterward. The signs will say when the application will take place, what product will be used and staff contact information.

Area residents are urged to follow the directions of any signage during the project.

The meadow is expected to develop next spring.