Work session to talk about Sacagawea statue

Members of the Charlottesville community are invited to a work session and panel discussion on the Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea statue.

The Charlottesville City Council and representatives of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and the Monacan Indian Nation will discuss the disposition of the statue.

Councilors called for this meeting back in June, and the work session will take place on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Carver Recreation Center.

The city says an approved schematic design for the West Main Street Streetscape Plan calls for the statue to be moved about 20 feet from its current location.

This work session will help councilors decide if they will move the statue as planned, recontextualize it further, or to remove it from the street entirely.

The work session will begin with a Shoshone-led smudging ceremony.

It will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page and website.