Workshops to focus on homestay rules in Albemarle County

Albemarle County residents have a couple of upcoming chances to learn about homestay regulations.

Homestays are short-term rentals, like ones found on AirBnB or VRBO.

People who already operate or are planning to start such a homestay are urged to attend one of the upcoming workshops where the applicable regulations will be explained.

People will also be able to file an application to operate a homestay if they wish.

The first workshop will be on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building. The second will take place Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northside Library.

