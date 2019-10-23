Workshops to focus on homestay rules in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County residents have a couple of upcoming chances to learn about homestay regulations.
Homestays are short-term rentals, like ones found on AirBnB or VRBO.
People who already operate or are planning to start such a homestay are urged to attend one of the upcoming workshops where the applicable regulations will be explained.
People will also be able to file an application to operate a homestay if they wish.
The first workshop will be on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building. The second will take place Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northside Library.
