Wounded Illinois trooper has died of injuries

An Illinois State Police trooper has died from gunshot wounds suffered while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly says 33-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a 10-year veteran, died in St. Louis University Hospital.

Hopkins of Waterloo was wounded early Friday during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home. After the shooting, police surrounded the home and arrested at least two people. Authorities say efforts to apprehend another suspect continues.

Police didn't say if anyone else was shot, nor have they revealed the issues addressed in the search warrant.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith says Hopkins was married and the father of four-year-old twins and an infant daughter.

In a statement following the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted state troopers display unbelievable courage and "put their lives on the line for us every single day."