Wrongful death lawsuit filed against James Fields

The mother of a woman killed in the car attack on Aug. 12, 2017 has now filed a lawsuit against the man convicted of her murder.

Susan Bro is seeking $12 million dollars in a wrongful death suit against James Fields, Jr.

Earlier this year, Fields was sentenced to life in prison for driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters near the Downtown Mall, killing Bro's daughter, Heather Heyer, and injuring many others.

He was convicted on multiple state charges, including murder, and multiple federal hate crime charges for the attack that occurred after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Since Heyer's death, Bro has been active in causes promoting social justice and launched the Heather Heyer Foundation.

Her lawsuit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Aug. 30. It seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages.

