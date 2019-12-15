Rosie's Place opens for heart transplant patient

Members from the Yellow Door Foundation held an open house to introduce the community to Rosie's Place, an apartment unit that will give a 6-year-old heart transplant patient and his family a safe space to be together during his treatments at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.

The nonprofit provides free lodging for immunocompromised patients and their families while they're receiving treatment in the hospital.

Ann Marie Gathright, a board member with the Yellow Door Foundation, hopes the apartment will provide the family with a home away from home.

"I hope for him and his family that he finds sanctuary here," Gathright said.

Rosie's Place also holds a special place in Gathright's heart. The apartment is named after Gathright's mother, Rose La Bruno, who passed away from kidney failure in Feb. 2017.

With her four siblings by her side, Gathright said her mother would be proud of their work to honor her legacy.

"I know she'll watch over the kids here and I know she would be proud of us," she said.

Gathright also said her mom's wish was to help kids in need.

"I remember when my mom was in intensive care at UVA hospital and telling her neurologist, Dr. Bertram, who was a champion for my mom and our family that there was a child on the floor with her and she said, 'You have to help her. You have to make her better,'" said Gathright.

With this apartment, Gathright hopes her mother's wish will live on to open more doors for families in need.

"I think of this as we're all in this together and as Charlottesville as a community, it's on us to do what we can to open doors to make this time as easy as we can," she said.

Rosie's Place is the fourth apartment Yellow Door Foundation has opened. They opened their first apartment for a family in Feb. 2018.

