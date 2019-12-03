Young comic artist launches new series

In the entertainment world, comic book heroes are huge. As a new generation of readers and artists expand the genre, one local young woman is hoping to strike gold with her own comic book series.

Mariah Bryant is the creator, writer, and artist behind "Six Petal Pyramid," and this young artist wants to add her title to the world of action and fantasy.

The 24-year-old has been working on this project for years and now she has the first issue ready to launch. Like any comic, her female hero has big challenges.

Bryant says her hero has a lot to think about after she finds a mummy in the home of a deceased archeologist.

"Her mission is to decide whether or not the mummy is dangerous, but it's coming from a position she wants to protect her family," she said.

"This is an American story. The majority of Americans are now people of color."

Just like her heroine in "Six Petal Pyramid," Bryant faced a lot of challenges getting this project off the ground, which is why she started her own Kickstarter campaign.

