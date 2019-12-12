Young woman from Charlottesville killed in New York mugging, stabbing

A young woman from Charlottesville has died after she was stabbed in a mugging in New York City.

Tess Majors was a 2019 graduate of St. Anne's-Belfield.

"Tess was a shining light in our community, a good friend, respected classmate, trusted teammate, and creative and passionate musician," said St. Anne's Head of School David Lourie. "Her death is an immeasurable loss, and we mourn alongside the Majors family and all who knew and loved Tess."

St. Anne's is making school counselors and faculty and administrators available to students in mourning.

According to the New York Daily News, Majors was stabbed during a mugging in Morningside Park on Wednesday night near Columbia University.

She was a first-year student at Barnard College.

New York Daily News reports sources say she was walking down a set of steps to the park when she was confronted by a group of young men who tried to rob her.

Majors was repeatedly stabbed in the stomach and the group of young men then scattered.

She managed to get back up the steps to a Columbia University guard booth, which was unoccupied at the time as the guard was out on his rounds.

When the guard got back to the booth, he found her collapsed and called for assistance.

Police found a hat, a butterfly knife and an uncharged cell phone nearby.

New York Daily News says Majors was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Officers investigating the crime followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment where they found a 16-year-old boy who matched a description of Majors' attacker.

Officials say the teen was arrested and charges are pending, but police would not say if those charges are connected to the stabbing.

New York Daily News reports police have been investigating other knife-point robberies in the area recently.