Youth Ambassadors coming to Charlottesville in 2020

Two youth exchanges will be coming to Charlottesville next year with the Youth Ambassadors Program.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics announced on Monday it was recently awarded the opportunity to host the youth exchanges, which will include participants from Argentina, Chile and the nations across the Caribbean region.

The Youth Ambassadors Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the exchanges will be implemented by the Center for Politic's Global Perspectives on Democracy program.

The exchange with youth ambassadors from Argentina and Chile is scheduled for March 19 through 30 in partnership with World Learning. It will include 13 youths and two adults.

The Caribbean exchange is scheduled for Aug. 3 through 16 in partnership with the Georgetown University Center for Intercultural Education and Development. It will include 18 youths and two adults.

According to a release, the program is anchored in enhancing the leadership and civic engagement skills of the participants.

The Argentina/Chile group will focus on the themes of multiculturalism and activism, and the Caribbean students will be focusing on resilience and youth social transformation.

While in Charlottesville, the participants will take part in workshops, site visits, service projects, team-building and leadership activities, and other cultural experiences. They will also be living with host families so they can get an idea of the day-to-day lives of Americans.

The center is currently looking for area residents who would like to serve as a homestay for a delegate. They are encouraged to call (434) 243-8475 or send an email to irby@virginia.edufor more information.

“We are thrilled to host the 2020 Youth Ambassador exchanges and are especially thankful to members of the public who have been so supportive of the exchange delegates we have hosted over the years,” said Daman Irby, the director of the UVA Center for Politics Global Initiatives.

Since 2006, the Global Perspectives on Democracy program has hosted 1,460 leaders of various ages from 46 countries.