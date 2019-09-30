iTHRIV partnership accepting grant applications

A National Institutes of Health-funded partnership between Virginia hospitals is currently accepting applications for a grant opportunity.

According to a release, the Clinical and Translational Science Award partnership between Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Carilion Clinic and the Inova Health System wants to connect community organizations with researchers.

The partners administer the grants through the Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia, or iTHIRV.

The release says community organizations in northern, central, southwest and southside Virginia can partner with researchers from any of the iTHRIV institutions on 12-month research projects.

Grants area available ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, and a total of $75,000 will be issued.

Grant proposals need to be submitted by a team that includes at least one research-based and one community-based partner that is a registered 501c3, nonprofit or government agency.

The release says proposed projects can address a rage of health-related issues, such as health outcomes or social determinants of health, including educational opportunities, employment and economic development.

It adds that projects with direct health outcomes will be given priority to receive grant funding.

There will also be an informational webinar on Oct. 10 that applicants are encouraged to attend.

The webinar is a chance for applicants to learn more about the opportunity and the process to apply.

The wards will be announced in January, with projects expected to begin in March.

In 2019, grant funding went toward research into the benefits of walking in cities and ways to improve access to autism spectrum disorder services, low-cost colorectal cancer screening, and postpartum mental health disorder support resources.

The release says iTHRIV wants to promote interdisciplinary research projects to help bring scientific innovations from the lab into clinical practice and address social equity with the goal of implementing research to benefit underserved populations.

