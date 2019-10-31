Year 2 of No Shave November

Updated: Thu 4:47 PM, Oct 31, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- November is here and with it comes "No Shave November."
This is the second year CBS19 and I will be raising money for a good cause, and it benefits three charities.

This coming month, I will be participating in No Shave November through the no-shave campaign. CBS19 is raising money for the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization, Prevent Cancer Foundation and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

You can keep up with the beard's growth, every day on CBS19 News at 5.

If you want to join our team and help raise funds and spread awareness, you can find a link in the Related Links box.

 
