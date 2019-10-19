Event held to raise money for skate park lights

Saturday, skaters and extreme sports enthusiasts of all ages were out at the skate park in McIntire Park to raise funds for lighting.

The Shed Some Light event was an effort to raise funds for lighting at the skate park.

Lighting was not included in the original construction, so that the park could be finished on time.

Saturday's event also featured live music from three local bands, food trucks and giveaways for event goers.

The skate park's manager says ligthing at the facility will make it safer for skaters.

"The lights are a safe environment for the skate park," said Matt Moffett, the skate park manager for Charlottesville Parks and Rec. "So people that do work, the kids when they get out of school, they'll have more time.

Moffett added, "We'll have LED lights, so people can see out here, and people who come from out of town, they'll be able to come and skate as well, so that brings more money in for Charlottesville."

"For me personally since I live in Richmond, since it's going to get a little darker, quicker," said Andrew Stephenson, a skater. "{The Lights} would make me come up here and skate after work, and stuff."

The goal is to raise $100,000, and with a promised matched grant that total will be $200,000.

Moffett hopes the lights will be in by this time next year.

