Welcoming week event demonstrates refugee experience

Community members got to experience the resettlement process through a live-action role-play simulation and reflective group discussion called Walk 6,000 Miles in My Shoes at the Northside Library on Monday night.

Participants took on the role of a refugee, fleeing a crisis in their home country, and attempting to resettle in the United States.

“I came from Somalia and I am going to Kenya," said Becky Soper, a woman who took on the role of a Somali refugee. "I started when I was ten-year-old girl but right now I am a 13-year-old girl and I was raped by al Shabab while I was in my home country, so that is why we are trying to get away.”

“The message I think that we are trying to portray through Welcoming Week event is that we have lots of neighbors from all over of the world in our city and it is up to us to make they feel welcome in the city and to understand where they are coming from, so that's what this was all about.”

This is one of many events designed to help people understand the perspective of refugees trying to come to America.