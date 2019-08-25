16Camps: Buckingham striving for more after return to postseason

Last season's return to the playoffs sent a message that Buckingham football is back and reminded players it is just the start.

"Getting back to the playoffs was great for us, gave us that spark again," senior defensive end/offensive tackle Cole Edmondston said, "Reminded us of the tradition that everybody here in Buckingham has always followed."

"This year building off of that hoping to improve the record and win a couple games," senior safety Nathan Brickhill said, "Make a run in the playoffs, I think that's the goal for us."

The Knights return everyone but a handful of seniors from last year's 6-5 team, giving Coach Seth Wilkerson a strong core heading into his second season.

"This year we're coming in we have a good group seniors, good group of juniors coming in and some younger players," Wilkerson said, "They kind of have an idea of what we're looking for and what we're trying to do and expectations and that's big for us."

The expectations for every Buckingham team is smashmouth football and that starts in the trenches.

"I told them that's the most important thing on the field," Wilkerson said, "Offensive line, defensive line, they win games for us. They all came together this offseason and dedicated themselves to the weight room and I just expect big things from them."

"This group is special in my opinion, I think that we have some of the best chemistry on and off the field," Edmondston said, "We all connect really well."

But this year's Knights brings back a young core of skill players to build off a strong offensive and defensive line.

"We have more people, who can play more positions," junior receiver Zay Gough said, "Everyone on the team is basically universal, you can put them anywhere and they'll just perform."

Buckingham will not settle for just a playoff appearance anymore, as they look to reclaim the James River district for the first time since 2015.

"Just to win the district, that's our big goal this year," Edmondston said, "You know 6-4, above-average, but not what we wanted. We always want more and more."