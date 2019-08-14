16Camps: Formula hasn't changed for Warriors

Don't expect a lot of surprises from the Western Albemarle High School football team this fall.

"We all know we're going to come out, run the ball, run the ball, run the ball," said Western junior running back/linebacker Austin Shifflett. "And then throw a pass when we need to."

It's a formula that has worked for the Warriors since head coach Ed Redmond arrived in 2012. Last year, quarterback Carter Shifflett was first-team All-Jefferson District, while Austin Shifflett and receiver Breaker Mendenhall and running back Austin Shifflett were both second-team.

They're all back this year.

"It helps a lot, with chemistry and relationships that we've built over the off-season, it helps a lot," Mendenhall said.

"It's obviously very exciting," agreed Shifflett. "That timing will definitely be a big factor. We don't have to work on timing or anything."

"Those guys understand what we want to do," said Redmond. "Now we fine tune a little bit, and we get a little bit more advanced, into some of our more advanced schemes."

The Warriors do have to replace four starters on the line on both sides of the ball. That's Redmond's biggest concern, this summer.

But the coach says he's pleased with the effort he's gotten from his team.

"They've come to work. We worked out last week in the mornings, so now we're out here in the heat a little bit," Redmond said. "They've bonded well. They've worked hard. So no question about their work ethic at all."

"If somebody makes a play, you want to hype them up, and then hopefully you get one right after it," said Mendenhall. "I mean, it's hot. But we love the game, so everybody's giving it everything to try and be the best they can be."

Western was a second-round playoff team last fall. It was the sixth time in Redmond's seven seasons that the Warriors reached the postseason.

But the head coach says the Warriors will have to earn their way back, this year.

"Nothing's given. It's a tough district. We've got a tough non-district schedule," Redmond said. "But we feel like we can be competitive, week-in and week-out."