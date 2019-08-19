16Camps: Hornets making every day count

For Orange County, football has become a mental sport.

"Character and discipline, we gotta be able to stay strong during the game even when we're down," said senior linebacker Wyheem Vessels.

They're taking a new motto into the season:

"Our mindset around here, our motto is make everyday count," said head coach Jesse Lohr. "Make today count, win the day, do everything we can today to make it better for tomorrow."

"We just try to come in everyday and work hard and always today's a different day and a day to get better," said senior running back Jaylen Alexander.

Last year, the Hornets finished the regular season with just two wins, and they use that to fuel them now.

"Well if you saw what UVA did, just because a little bump happens doesn't mean you're not still strong you can still come back and do good," said Vessels.

And as head coach Jesse Lohr says: the past is in the past.

"It's a new year," said Lohr. "Flip the page and get a chance to kinda reset and get this thing moving forward again. Last year wasn't our year, but we're doing everything we can to make this our year."

Through adversity, Orange keeps the bonds tight.

"It's like a family, it's just a huge support group for us," said senior defensive end Ricardo Flores.

Orange also has a senior class ready to prove themselves.

"It feels great that you've got a group of young people back there looking up to you," said Flores.

Senior running back Jaylen Alexander is one of the leaders. He had 10 touchdowns last year and is ready to keep improving.

"I wanna make it my best year team-wise and individually for myself," said Alexander.

"Jaylen's an amazing running back and an amazing person, he really likes to show what he can do," said Vessels.

The team has seen success in recent years., and now they're hungry to return to the win column.

"So much character here, so much good talent that can't go to waste. We're coming ready this year, we've got something to prove," said Vessels.