16Camps: Madison County 'buying in' to new leadership

This year brings a fresh start for Madison County, and everyone is buying in.

"We're starting to see it out here now as a whole group where pieces are starting to come together from everybody buying in," said new head coach Jon Rasnick.

This new season for the Mountaineers comes with a lot of changes.

"It's a lot different from last year, but I feel like we have a good chance of being better than last year," said senior lineman Gabe Leathers.

One of those changes is with the leadership. Jon Rasnick begins his first season as a head coach.

"It's a lot of fun," said Rasnick. "It's one of those things that whatever happens is kinda on my shoulders and I like it."

And so far, the players have been responding well to Rasnick's coaching style.

"Our effort is a lot higher," said sophomore lineman Jacob Sacra. "Our thing this year has been buying in and everyone seems to be buying in."

"You guys have my respect," said Rasnick. "Right now, whatever's happened in the past before, it's a completely clean slate. You guys have my respect from day one, and I hope to earn yours as well."

The new season is all about improvement.

"We haven't talked wins we haven't talked losses; it's all about getting better," said Rasnick.

While Rasnick hopes to establish a new foundation for the program, he works to strengthen the foundation on the field: beginning in the trenches.

"The offensive and defensive linemen have been a lot more aggressive this year, which I feel like is good," said Leathers.

Guys like Jacob Sacra are helping to hold it down up front.

"He's fully bought in, he's a vocal leader, he doesn't let anything slide," said Rasnick. "He picks up the guys, but he's a big physical force for us and I expect and trust that he'll have a big year for us being a leader on the field off the field."

"Well if you don't have a strong o-line you can't run the ball and you really can't throw the ball either," said Sacra.

With a clean slate, Madison County is ready to give it their all.

"If you wanna play just give it all your heard cause if you don't give it all your heart then there's no point," said Leathers.