16Camps: New look Barons, same expectations

Everywhere you look at Blue Ridge there are new faces for the Barons this fall.

"We've had a lot of new guys come in and they've really meshed well with the team in the dorms, we're all getting along and it's been good," senior linebacker Keegan Kozack said.

"We we're all working out a lot over the summer and we were really excited to just come into team camp and put it all together," senior lineman Jack Dickey said.

Those fresh faces could not come at a better time for the Barons after losing several key players like running back Sammy Fort and quarterback Xavier Kane.

"They brought a lot of talent here, they brought a lot of passion," Coach Jimmy Wills said, "They did a lot of winning while they were here, so we have to find those leaders to step up."

Among Blue Ridge's newest players is former Orange County and Fork Union quarterback Kenyon Carter, as well as an infusion of depth at the skill positions.

"We look to be really athletic, we got a lot of guys who can really run, who can move in space both on the offensive and defensive sides of the football," Wills said.

But the players are not the only new faces, with an almost completely new coaching staff under Wills, including a familiar face in former Blue Ridge head coach Tim Thomas, who brings an all new defense back with him.

"He's someone I really admirer and he's just got that perfect balance of southern hospitality and toughness of a Navy guy," senior offensive guard Andrew Jorgensen said.

"He's been there and done that," Wills said, "He's won a state championship as a head coach, he's coached for probably 30-plus years at various programs, had a lot of success wherever he goes."

Now the new-look Barons are hoping to get back to the same expectations the program has always had.

"Every year you play football you want to win the states," Kozack said, "You want to where I'm from win the provincials, it's just a goal that you just have to focus and work had and that's our number one goal, take it week by week."

"Make playoffs and really have a deep run and have a shot at a state championship," Dickey said, "We have a lot of hard workers here and a lot of new guys coming in ready to dedicate themselves to the program."