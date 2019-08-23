16Camps: William Monroe strengthens bonds

For William Monroe football, the season is all about family.

"tt's almost like we're clicking this year like we're clicking like a family," said senior fullback Philip Shifflett.

They spent the offseason not just working on their game, but meshing as a unit.

"Weights will take care of themselves, x's and o's will take care of themselves. Leadership and character is something we had to work on," said head coach Jon Rocha.

That tight knit bond comes from a group of players who grew up together paying the sport they love.

"It's just that experience that we have playing on the field with each other and we just have enough of that time with each other that I think it's gonna work out," said senior quarterback Jared Knights.

Monroe won three games last season, and they've been ironing out their errors this summer.

"We've really emphasized doing things over and over and over until we get them right," said Rocha.

"Ain't no mistakes, ain't many right now," said Shifflett.

Their eyes are set on the Northwestern District.

"I believe we got a really good chance this year of actually making this an actual good year," said Shifflett.

"We're coming for the district," said Knights.

Jared Knights will be the Dragons quarterback, and according to Knights, it's a responsibility that was worth the wait.

"I've been working a ton with my QB coach, Coach Morris, you know, we've been down here three or four days a week over the summer putting in work, doing drills with each other," said Knights.

"Jared has been patiently waiting. He's just high character, great GPA, he's a student of the game,” said Rocha.

It's that work ethic and connection that the Dragons hope will take them far this season.

"They support each other, and that's the biggest thing,” said Rocha. “This class and these players are supporting each other. If they drop a ball, they pick each other up and they say 'you get the next one, man.' If someone needs something they're there."