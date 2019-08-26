16Camps: Woodberry Forest making the most of their time

It's crunch time for the Tigers.

"I think they feel like they have a fire hose in their face right now cause we're throwing so much at them, but we're trying to get polished up and getting everything installed as quickly as we can," said head coach Scott Braswell.

Woodberry Forest only had two weeks of preparation as a team ahead of the season.

"Right now we've only had a week of early ball, working hard," said junior quarterback Ben Locklear.

"We just try to get as many reps as we can and coach these guys up as hard as we can," said Braswell.

With that limited time, the Tigers have been sure to maximize every chance they get on the field.

"The big thing we try to emphasize is having a sense of urgency cause we've gotta get it done and we've gotta get it done now," said Braswell.

"We approached camp with a lot more energy and we're just ready to roll," said senior linebacker Mathieu Masse-Pelletier.

However, playing for a boarding school like Woodberry Forest comes with many advantages.

"We become brothers very fast," said Locklear. "We gotta learn how to just deal with each other and everyone's little pet peeves and everything."

Last season, the Tigers wrapped up their season undefeated in prep league play and a 5-3 overall record.

"Woodberry Forest has a tradition of winning so three losses is kinda a lot for all of us," said Masse-Pelletier.

This year, they aim for zero.

"We have some pretty difficult teams coming up and we're planning on beating them and going undefeated," said Locklear.

Another goal for the season is to win the league sportsmanship award once again, an accomplishment from the 2018 season they're proud of.

"The school has four pillars and one of those four pillars that we're based on is sportsmanship. And so we want our football team to exemplify that when we play," said Braswell.

Ben Locklear is starting at quarterback once again. The 6'5" QB had nearly 2,400 passing yards last season and was named to the All-Virginia Prep League Team.

"[He's] just a big, talented quarterback, strong arm quarterback, I think he's got a chance to be a Division I guy," said Braswell.

Locklear has been taking on a teaching role.

"Over the summer, I had a few of our new wide receivers Facetiming me asking me about the playbook," said Locklear.

The Tigers have high expectations coming into the year and their eyes set on their goals.

"We wanna be prep champs and win the conference, we wanna beat every single team we wanna be undefeated, that's what we wanna do," said Masse-Pelletier.

