2019 VHSL Football Playoff Scoreboard

VHSL CLASS 5
Region D Quarterfinals
(8) Stafford at (1) Mountain View
(5) William Fleming at (4) Harrisonburg
(6) Albemarle at (3) Patrick Henry (Roanoke)
(7) Brooke Point at (2) North Stafford
VHSL CLASS 4
Region B Quarterfinals
(8) King George at (1) Louisa County
(5) Spotsylvania at (4) Patrick Henry (Ashland)
(6) Huguenot at (3) Eastern View
(7) Dinwiddie at (2) Monacan
VHSL CLASS 3
Region B Quarterfinals
(8) Warren County at (1) Goochland
(5) Skyline at (4) William Monroe
(6) George Mason at (3) Brentsville District
(7) Central (Woodstock) at (2) James Monroe
Region C Quarterfinals
(8) Western Albemarle at (1) Heritage (Lynchburg)
(5) Turner Ashby at (4) Liberty Christian
(6) Brookville at (3) Rockbridge County
(7) Fluvanna County at (2) Spotswood
VHSL CLASS 2
Region B Quarterfinals
(8) Buffalo Gap at (1) Stuarts Draft
(5) Strasburg at (4) Luray
(6) East Rockingham at (3) Clarke County
(7) Page County at (2) Buckingham County