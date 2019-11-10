2019 VHSL Football Playoff Scoreboard

VHSL CLASS 5

Region D Quarterfinals

(8) Stafford at (1) Mountain View

(5) William Fleming at (4) Harrisonburg

(6) Albemarle at (3) Patrick Henry (Roanoke)

(7) Brooke Point at (2) North Stafford





VHSL CLASS 4

Region B Quarterfinals

(8) King George at (1) Louisa County

(5) Spotsylvania at (4) Patrick Henry (Ashland)

(6) Huguenot at (3) Eastern View

(7) Dinwiddie at (2) Monacan





VHSL CLASS 3

Region B Quarterfinals

(8) Warren County at (1) Goochland

(5) Skyline at (4) William Monroe

(6) George Mason at (3) Brentsville District

(7) Central (Woodstock) at (2) James Monroe

Region C Quarterfinals

(8) Western Albemarle at (1) Heritage (Lynchburg)

(5) Turner Ashby at (4) Liberty Christian

(6) Brookville at (3) Rockbridge County

(7) Fluvanna County at (2) Spotswood



