2020 commit Armstead sees 'perfect fit' with Wahoos

In the busy lead up to the high school football season, Virginia commit and South Bend native Ira Armstead is just coming off a busy summer.

Armstead, a three-star quarterback recruit in the 2020 class according to 247 Sports, was offered a scholarship from the Cavaliers in early June. From there he set up a visit at UVA before committing to Bronco Mendenhall by the end of the month.

"Honestly it was just my gut feeling when I arrived there it felt right, so I was like why not," the Adams High School senior Armstead said, "So I've made that my new home."

With current Virginia starter Bryce Perkins heading into his senior season, Armstead will join Brennan Armstrong, Lindell Stone and current freshmen RJ Harvey and Luke Wentz at the quarterback position next fall. Armstead one of the reasons he chose Virginia was his fit in the offense.

"I think I fit perfectly, they will fit around my strengths to make me a better quarterback, so just by that I think I'm a perfect fit," Armstead said, "I can't wait, just got there and lead the guys and change the culture, win an ACC Championship."