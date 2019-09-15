3-0 UVA climbs in AP, cracks coaches poll

After a last-second stand preserved Saturday night's win against Florida State at Scott Stadium, the Virginia football team has vaulted to its highest national ranking in a dozen years.

The 3-0 Wahoos climbed four spots to No. 21 in the new Associated Press Top 25, released on Sunday. UVA also cracked the top 25 of coaches poll for the first time of the season on Sunday, at No. 22.

That No. 21 AP ranking is the highest for the UVA program since the 2007 season, when UVA spent two weeks in November at No. 16. That 2007 had also previously been the last time Virginia spent multiple or consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll, or won a game while nationally ranked.

With Saturday's thrilling 31-24 win against FSU, the Wahoos are 3-0 for the first time since 2005, and just the second time since 2000. UVA can improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 on Saturday night at Scott Stadium against Old Dominion.