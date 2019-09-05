(5) Virginia shuts out (15) Georgetown

Virginia posted their fourth shut out of the season Thursday night in a 2-0 win over (15) Georgetown.

The Wahoos took an early lead off another goal from Diana Ordonez, her ninth goal of the season, assisted by Rebecca Jarrett to make it 1-0 at halftime. That score held until the 85th minute, when Jarrett broke away from the Hoyas' defenders and found Meghan McCool for the Cavaliers' second goal.

Ordonez's ninth goal of the season pushes her into sole possession of the nation's lead for total goals.

(5) Virginia continue their home stretch on Sunday at noon versus Minnesota.